LONDON, April 12 Passenger traffic at London's
Heathrow airport rose 3.9 percent in March, boosted by strong
growth on European and Chinese routes, Heathrow Ltd said on
Friday.
Of the 5.9 million people who passed through the London hub
last month, passenger numbers to China rose 15.1 percent
year-on-year with India also delivering good growth, the British
airport operator formerly known as BAA said.
European traffic rose 7.4 percent, despite the continuing
weakness of the European economy, with especially strong growth
on routes to Italy, France and Norway.
Heathrow said the growth was also driven by a record March
average load factor, a measure of how full flights are, of 75.8
percent, up 2.4 percentage points.
It added that Heathrow's cargo activity was down 2.3 percent
in March, In line with slower world trade trends.