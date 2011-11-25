LONDON Nov 25 Heathrow airport operator
BAA has asked airlines to halve the number of international
passengers arriving into the UK on Nov. 30, when border staff
strike over pensions.
BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
, on Friday warned of significant disruption to
passengers arriving at Heathrow next Wednesday with delays that
could last up to 12 hours.
"We will plan for a normal flight schedule, but we are
requesting all carriers to reduce load factors on each
international flight arriving into Heathrow on November 30 to 50
percent of normal levels," Normand Boivin, Heathrow's chief
operating officer said in a letter sent to Heathrow's largest
airlines.
"The delays at immigration are likely to be so long that
passengers could not be safely accommodated within the terminals
and would need to be held on arriving aircraft. This in turn
would quickly create gridlock at the airport with no available
aircraft parking stands, mass cancellations of departing
aircraft and diversions outside the UK for arriving aircraft."
IAG -owned British Airways, Heathrow's largest
carrier, and Virgin Atlantic are offering alternative dates to
passengers due to travel on Nov. 30.
London's second largest airport, Gatwick, has also asked
airlines to rebook passengers.
"The UK Border Agency (UKBA) currently expects to perform at
less than 50 percent productivity. We have reluctantly concluded
that UKBA will be unable to provide a contingency plan to
support normal operations," added Boivin.
