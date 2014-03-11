BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust posts FY16 revenue of S$475.6 mln
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* 4.9 million passengers passed through Heathrow in February 2014, up 1 percent
* Load factors decreased 0.3 percentage points on last year to 69.3 percent
* BRIC passengers were up 2.5 percent, with China increasing 14.8 percent and India up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ()
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.