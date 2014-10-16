Oct 16 Heathrow Funding Ltd :

* Sale of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports

* Has agreed to sell its 100 pct interest in Aberdeen International Airport Limited, Glasgow Airport Limited and Southampton International Airport limited to a consortium

* Consortium formed by Ferrovial and Macquarie for £1,048 million in cash and assumed debt

* Sale is subject to EU merger regulation clearance

* At closing, sale consideration will be increased to compensate Heathrow for time delay between today and closing date

* Sale is expected to close no later than January 2015.