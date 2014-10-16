Oct 16 Heathrow Funding Ltd :
* Sale of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports
* Has agreed to sell its 100 pct interest in Aberdeen
International Airport Limited, Glasgow Airport Limited and
Southampton International Airport limited to a consortium
* Consortium formed by Ferrovial and Macquarie for £1,048
million in cash and assumed debt
* Sale is subject to EU merger regulation clearance
* At closing, sale consideration will be increased to
compensate Heathrow for time delay between today and closing
date
* Sale is expected to close no later than January 2015.
