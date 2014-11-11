BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
LONDON Nov 11 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Heathrow October passengers up 0.4 pct on October 2013
* 6.32 million passengers, its busiest ever October
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.