May 8 London's Heathrow Airport has promoted its development director John Holland-Kaye to the chief executive position, replacing Colin Matthews who announced his departure in April.

Heathrow, the world's third busiest airport, said Holland-Kaye would take over as chief executive from July 1. Heathrow's owners include Spain's Ferrovial and the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.

As development director, Holland-Kaye had been responsible for delivering the 1 billion pound investment to transform Heathrow, including the new Terminal 2. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)