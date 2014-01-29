NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. heating oil futures
extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed a
much larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks, which
include heating fuel and diesel.
Distillate stocks fell by 4.6 million barrels compared with
a forecast of a 2.2 million barrel draw in a Reuters poll, data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.
U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures, more commonly
known as heating oil, rose nearly 2 cents to $3.1793 per
gallon after the data were released.
The February contract, which expires on Friday, rose to a
5-month high of $3.1835 on Monday.
