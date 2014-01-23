RPT-Murky oil inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
* Oil supplies and crude price curve: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pElIP6
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel futures, more commonly known as heating oil, rose to a session high on Thursday after U.S. government data showed a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks.
Distillate stocks fell by 3.21 million barrels last week, compared with expectations of a 900,000-barrel draw in a Reuters poll.
ULSD futures extended gains after the report was released and last traded 1.24 percent higher, or 3.76 cents, at $3.0755 at 11:18 a.m. EST (1618 GMT) after touching a session high of $3.0780 at 11:15 a.m. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
