NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. heating oil futures premium to RBOB gasoline 1RBc1-HOc1 soared to nearly $28 a barrel on Monday, threatening to overtake the 2008 record, after a dramatic drop in distillate inventory levels ahead of the winter.

The spread of heating oil to gasoline -- known as "The Widowmaker" to traders due to its seasonal volatility, shot up to more than 66 cents a gallon, equivalent to $27.72 a barrel, the widest level since Nov. 20, 2008 when it reached $28.09 a barrel.

The rise of the premium comes after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories of distillates -- which include heating oil and diesel -- fell by 21.8 million barrels in the six weeks to Nov. 4, the biggest six week draw since February 2004.

The drawdowns sent distillate inventories to 135.9 million barrels last week, the lowest level since December 2008, as the United States braces for the peak winter heating oil demand season.

In addition, rising exports of distillates have supported the drawdowns, helping to lift distillate demand, which was up 3.9 percent in the four weeks to Nov. 4, according to the EIA.

Gasoline demand was down 5.6 percent over the same period, weighed down by the troubled economy.

"Gasoline demand is still being checked by a high level of unemployment that has been weighing heavily on gasoline values against everything else in the complex during the past month," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Gasoline's decline was fueled by trader reports that fresh cargoes have arrived last week from Europe. Traders also cited the return from unplanned maintenance of Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrels per day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery late last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, heating oil for December delivery HOZ1 settled at $3.1622 a gallon, down 0.94 cent, or 0.3 percent, having risen as high as $3.20, highest intraday price since May 4. HOc1

NYMEX December RBOB gasoline RBZ1 closed at $2.5353 a gallon falling 6.85 cents, or 2.63 percent, dropping as low as $2.4940, lowest intraday price since Oct. 4. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)