BEIJING Feb 26 New steel capacity addition in
China was still exceeding the tonnage that was due to be shut
this year despite the government vowing to block expansions,
China's top steel maker Hebei Iron and Steel Group said on
Wednesday.
Thirty million tonnes of production capacity is currently
under construction, while Hebei province will only close about
15 million tonnes of capacity this year, Wang Jiguang, director
of Hebei Group's sales unit, said at the Metal Bulletin
conference.
Hebei is the largest steel producing province in China and
has an annual production capacity of 250 million metric tonnes.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)