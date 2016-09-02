FRANKFURT, Sept 2 A German court ruled on Friday that the government has no right to compensation from Heckler & Koch for what Berlin has said were faulty assault rifles, handing a victory to the gunmaker.

Berlin has said the G36, which is standard issue for militaries across the globe and has been used by the German army for about 20 years, does not shoot straight in hot weather or when it heats up through constant firing.

It sought compensation for 3,845 of the rifles it ordered in two contracts in 2013.

The regional court in Koblenz said on Friday that the properties of the rifles Heckler & Koch delivered did not diverge from what had been promised in the contracts. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)