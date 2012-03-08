March 8 Wastewater management company
Heckmann Corporation said it will acquire Thermo Fluids
Inc from Chicago-based private equity firm CIVC Partners for
$245 million in cash and stock, to expand to oil collection,
recycling and resale.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Thermo Fluids, a closely held
portfolio company of CIVC Partners, is an environmental services
company and the producer of commercial fuel oil from recovered
used motor oil in the Western United States.
The deal, which is expected to be closed by the second
quarter, will add to Heckmann's earnings immediately.
Heckmann said it expects Thermo Fluids to account for about
31 percent of its total revenue in 2012.
For the nine months after the deal closes, the company
expects Thermo Fluids to generate revenue of $105 million to
$115 million.
Shares of Heckmann closed at $5.29 on Thursday on the New
York stock Exchange.