* Sees 2011 silver output of 9-10 mln ounces
* Cash cost outlook remains unchanged
* Mine activity was suspended after accident last Thursday
(Adds background, bullet points)
Nov 21 Hecla Mining Co backed its
full-year production outlook on Monday despite the suspension of
work at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Idaho, where a
contractor died in an accident last week.
The company, which mines silver and gold in the United
States and Mexico, expects to produce 9-10 million ounces of
silver for the full year, at a cash cost of about $1 per ounce.
On Nov. 17, an accident at the company's Lucky Friday mine
injured two contractors. One of them died on Nov. 19.
This marks the second accident at the mine this year, after
a ground collapse incident in April.
Hecla said it and the Federal Mine Safety and Health
Administration were investigating the accident.
The company, which ceased mining operations at the Lucky
Friday mine after the incident, has not yet announced a date for
resuming operations.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.67 billion, closed at
$5.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Esha Dey)