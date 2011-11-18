Nov 18 Hecla Mining Co said mining activity at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Northern Idaho was stopped temporarily after two contractors were injured on Thursday while working on the construction of an underground rock bin.

The incident was being investigated by the company, which mines silver and gold in the United States and Mexico, and representatives from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, Hecla said in a statement.

The reasons for the accident were unknown at the time, the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based company said and added that one of the injured contractors has been released from the hospital. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (Created by Sumit Jha)