Nov 18 Hecla Mining Co said mining
activity at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Northern Idaho was
stopped temporarily after two contractors were injured on
Thursday while working on the construction of an underground
rock bin.
The incident was being investigated by the company, which
mines silver and gold in the United States and Mexico, and
representatives from the federal Mine Safety and Health
Administration, Hecla said in a statement.
The reasons for the accident were unknown at the time, the
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based company said and added that one of
the injured contractors has been released from the hospital.
