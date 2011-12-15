* Says seven people treated for non-serious injuries
* Says mine closed pending investigations
* Says blast was unrelated to mining activities
DEC 15 Hecla Mining Co said seven
people were injured after a rock burst at its Lucky Friday
silver mine in Idaho but added that all miners had been removed
safely from the facility.
The mine has been closed pending further investigation of
the rock burst, which the company said was not related to mining
activity.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening about 5,900 feet
below the surface, Hecla said in a statement.
This is the third incident at Lucky Friday, after a ground
collapse in April and another accident in November, which
claimed the life of a contractor.
Shares of Hecla closed at $5.73 Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.