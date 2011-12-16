* Says seven miners to recover from injuries

* Says needs more information on what triggered the burst

Dec 16 Hecla Mining Co said a rock burst at its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho was unrelated to two accidents which occurred earlier in the year and all seven miners injured in the latest incident on Wednesday were expected to make a full recovery.

The company, which mines silver and gold in the United States and Mexico, said there were 25 employees and 18 contractor employees underground at the time of the rock burst.

It followed a ground collapse in April and another accident in November caused due to a mine blast, which killed a contractor.

Hecla said Wednesday's rock burst was not triggered by mine blasting, as no blasting had taken place within the previous 24 hours.

"We need more information about what triggered this rock burst," Phil Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer for Hecla said in a statement.

"The mine is currently shut down to give us time to examine this in conjunction with federal Mine Safety and Health Administration representatives."