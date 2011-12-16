* Says seven miners to recover from injuries
* Says needs more information on what triggered the burst
Dec 16 Hecla Mining Co said a rock
burst at its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho was unrelated to two
accidents which occurred earlier in the year and all seven
miners injured in the latest incident on Wednesday were expected
to make a full recovery.
The company, which mines silver and gold in the United
States and Mexico, said there were 25 employees and 18
contractor employees underground at the time of the rock burst.
It followed a ground collapse in April and another accident
in November caused due to a mine blast, which killed a
contractor.
Hecla said Wednesday's rock burst was not triggered by mine
blasting, as no blasting had taken place within the previous 24
hours.
"We need more information about what triggered this rock
burst," Phil Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer for
Hecla said in a statement.
"The mine is currently shut down to give us time to examine
this in conjunction with federal Mine Safety and Health
Administration representatives."