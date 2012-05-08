* Q1 rev falls 33.2 pct

* EPS $0.04 vs $0.15 year ago

* Raises quarterly dividend

* Shares touch year low

May 8 Precious metals miner Hecla Mining Co posted a lower first-quarter profit as it was hurt by higher costs and disruptions at some mines, but said it expects a 50 percent jump in full-year silver production.

Silver production for the period fell 46 percent to 1.3 million ounces, even as realized silver prices remained flat at $36.59 per ounce.

Prices of the precious metal, which is also used industrially in photography, medicine and batteries, climbed to a record high of $49.51 per ounce in April 2011, but have fallen about 40 percent since then.

Hecla's net income fell 71 percent as its exploration and pre-development expenses nearly tripled to $9 million on increased exploration and repair work. For 2012, it expects expenditures to surge to $28 million.

Revenue at Hecla, which mostly mines for silver in the United States and Mexico, fell 33.2 percent to $91.2 million.

The company also incurred a work suspension-related cost of $6.2 million at its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, which was ordered to be shut by federal regulators after three accidents.

Hecla said the mine, which is undergoing repair work, is expected to resume silver production in early 2013.

The mine produced about 3.4 million ounces of silver last year, or roughly 30 percent of Hecla's total production.

Hecla also faced disruption at its Alaska mine, Greens Creek, due to ongoing ground support rehabilitation work.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 80 percent to 2.25 cents per share.

It raised its silver-linked dividend for the quarter to 2 cents per share, compared with 1 cent for the fourth quarter.

The cash dividend is payable on June 8 to common shareholders of record May 30, the company said.

Shares of the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based company, which have fallen about 31 percent since January, touched a year-low of $3.78 in morning trade on the New York stock Exchange.