Aug 8 Hecla Mining Co, the No.2 U.S. silver miner by output, reported a quarterly loss, hit by a drop in metal prices.

Hecla posted a net loss of $25 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $2.4 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 27 percent to $85.3 million after output rose in its Greens Creek mine in Alaska and production resumed in its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho.