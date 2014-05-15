LONDON May 15 Global hedge fund assets under
management hit an all-time high of $2.938 trillion in April,
beating the previous peak of $2.937 trillion reached before the
financial crisis, data provider eVestment said.
"Investors allocated heavily into hedge funds in April, the
third consecutive month of elevated inflows," it said in a
statement.
A total of $17.9 billion of new money was invested to more
than offset a slightly weaker asset-weighted performance and
push assets under management to a level not seen since the
second quarter of 2008, eVestment added.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jemima Kelly)