By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON Oct 16 Hedge fund firm Egerton Capital
has closed its doors to new money, two of its investors said,
after inflows and performance gains swelled its assets by 80
percent in a year.
London-based Egerton, headed by veteran stock picker John
Armitage, closed its long-only fund to new investments in
September, the investors said. This followed a decision to stop
accepting more money into its long-short hedge fund towards the
end of last year, the investors said.
Long-only funds are restricted to betting that financial
instruments will rise, while long-short funds can also take bets
that they will fall.
Egerton now manages $11.4 billion, with the assets almost
evenly split between its equity hedge and long-only portfolios.
According to a client letter at the time, it ran $6.3 billion
across its funds this time last year.
Egerton declined to comment.
Its decision makes Egerton the latest in a raft of bigger
hedge funds to stop taking money from new clients.
The hundreds of billions of dollars that institutional
investors have pumped into the industry since the financial
crisis have flowed almost exclusively to the biggest funds,
prompting caution among some managers about whether they can
continue to run such large amounts of money as effectively.
For investors new to the industry, it also means many of the
most in-demand managers are off-limits, forcing them to put
their money with smaller and lesser-known funds.
Like other equity funds, Egerton has capitalised on a boom
in share prices this year amid a recovery in confidence about
the world economy that has sent investors flooding back into
stocks.
The firm's hedge fund has gained around 19 percent this year
to Oct. 11, against a 9 percent rise in the average equity hedge
fund according to Hedge Fund Research, while the firm's
long-only fund is up 25 percent.
Egerton was founded by John Armitage, who remains chief
investment officer, and William Bollinger in 1994, making it one
of Europe's oldest managers.
Prior to 2008 Egerton had kept its hedge fund closed to new
money before it ran into losses during the financial crisis and
its assets fell to around $4 billion from a previous peak of $8
billion.
The firm employs 38 people, including a team of 13
investment professionals out of an office in London's
well-heeled Mayfair district, according to its website.