(Corrects May 22 story to show Yulish verified Crombie's
results and did not audit them. Adds that Yulish and Rothstein
were not parties to the lawsuit and not found liable.)
By Tom Hals
May 22 The founder of a hedge fund was found on
Tuesday to have defrauded his former partners and was ordered to
pay them $35 million in a case described by one lawyer as a
"mini-Madoff."
James Crombie, a one-time JPMorgan Chase & Co
trader, was ordered by a Delaware Court of Chancery judge to
compensate Peter McConnon and Timothy Lyons for their
contributions to starting Paron Capital Management LLC and for
lost future earnings.
According to Tuesday's 36-page opinion by Judge Donald
Parsons, McConnon and Lyons left lucrative jobs at financial
firms in 2010 and teamed up with Crombie to market his
quantitatively based trading program, which was producing
returns of 25 percent to 38 percent.
Less than a year after founding Paron, the two learned that
Crombie was "a mini-Madoff," according to Noah Hagey, of
BraunHagey & Borden LLP, who represented the former partners.
Crombie had forged account statements, investment statements
and had hidden personal debts.
Accounts that Crombie claimed held $24 million in fact held
$40, according to Parsons's opinion.
"Many of the representations Crombie made about his track
record, employment history, and personal financial situation
were outright lies," Parsons wrote.
Crombie, who represented himself, could not be reached for
comment.
Crombie filed for bankruptcy in California in February, but
Hagey said the judgment will not be extinguished by that filing.
"Over the course of the next 20 years, we expect to be
collecting from Crombie," Hagey said.
McConnon and Lyons are also looking to collect from
Rothstein, Kass & Co and Yulish & Associates, which
independently verified Crombie's track record.
Rothstein said it verified Crombie's results with
independent third-party brokers, according to Parson's opinion.
Rothstein and Yulish were not parties to the lawsuit and not
found liable.
"It's a continuation of a larger problem of professionals
who are meant to safeguard the public and investors such as my
clients are not really doing their job as gatekeepers," Hagey
said of the accounting firms. "They should have been more
skeptical."
Kathryn Yulish did not immediately reply to an email for a
comment. Robert Solomon, a Rothstein spokesman, did not
immediately return a phone call or email for a comment.
(Reporting By Tom Hals of Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)