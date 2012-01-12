* Funds positioned for talks to succeed or fail
* Part bank-owned funds among the players
* Size of fund holdings may derail deal
By Tommy Wilkes and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Jan 12 Hedge funds are positioning
to profit from a plan to slash Greece's towering debt pile as
Athens enters final talks that could sway the country's
membership of the euro.
York Capital, the $14 billion fund part-owned by Swiss
banking giant Credit Suisse, New York-listed Och Ziff
, and $10 billion-strong Marathon Asset Management are
among those who collectively may have built up sufficiently
large positions to scupper the bailout deal, several sources
close to the debt restructuring told Reuters.
The deal asks creditors to voluntarily write down 50 percent
of the notional value of their bond holdings. But hedge funds
may opt out, hoping that Athens will let them get away with it
to save itself political embarassment.
"I think we'll hold out. People are so slow in Europe and by
the time they've got everything in place logistically this might
be the one window where investors might be paid back in full,"
said one hedge fund manager who owns Greek bonds.
The stakes for Greece are high. Without the deal, the
international lenders will not bail Athens out a second time,
which means it will likely default around March 20, when a 14.5
billion euro bond falls due.
But hoping that Greece will pay out after all looks
increasingly like a dangerous strategy. According to three
senior euro zone sources on Thursday, the country is likely to
force all creditors into the deal.
"Unless these guys are all teaming up and getting a really
good law firm, I still think it's going to be touch and go,"
said one of the sources close to the talks.
"I think politically it would look bad for the Greeks and
the Europeans to let (a payout to hedge funds) happen... This is
the exact thing the official sector hates."
Funds that have bought credit insurance on the bonds they
own could gain by staying away however, if the changing of Greek
bond contracts would be seen to amount to a default and trigger
Credit Default Swaps (CDS).
BETS ON BAILOUT?
Reuters spoke to thirteen sources including hedge funds,
advisors and sources familiar with current Greek debt trading,
but they declined to reveal details of their strategy in the
Greek debt restructuring.
New York-based York Capital Management, part-owned by Swiss
banking giant Credit Suisse, is among the funds to have bought
Greek debt, two of the sources said.
One source familiar with the firm said it owned a chunk of a
Greek bond maturing in March, and was betting there would be a
last minute bailout for the country.
Och-Ziff Capital Management, the $28 billion fund founded in
1994 by Daniel S. Och, also has a position in Greek bonds, three
sources said. Och Ziff and York declined to comment.
Many funds have followed a more traditional strategy of
buying the Greek bonds at distressed prices from banks keen to
get the toxic paper off their books.
This means that these funds might sign up to the deal, if
the terms on offer are better than the price they paid for their
bonds. Others might hold out, hoping enough creditors will do
the same and enabling them to exact a better payout from Greece.
Some 206 billion euros of Greek debt is in private hands,
but it is unclear how much of that is owned by hedge funds.
Up to 25 percent of private creditors have not been
identified, according to one source close to the talks.
DECADES OF EXPERIENCE
Other firms with an interest include Madrid-based Vega Asset
Management, which resigned from the committee representing
private creditors in talks over the bailout last year.
Founded in 1996 by former Banco Santander star trader
Ravinder Mehra, Vega was once among Europe's largest hedge
funds, managing close to $12 billion before suffering outflows.
Vega declined to comment.
Two New York-based funds with decades of experience
profiting from buying distressed debt are also involved.
One is Marathon Asset Management, a member of a private
sector creditor-investor committee negotiating with Greece. A
$10 billion credit focused fund run by Bruce Richards, it has an
emerging markets credit team which specialises in distressed
corporate and sovereign debt.
The other is Greylock Asset Management. It is headed by Hans
Humes, who represented some $40 billion of creditor holdings
during Argentina's record-breaking restructuring, and now sits
on the steering committee.
Funds who have bought Greek debt in the last few months are
likely to have paid anywhere between 20 and 45 cents on the
euro, depending on the maturity.
By signing up to the deal, which is for a 50 percent
haircut, they would still make a profit.