LONDON Jan 21 Top Goldman Sachs hedge
fund expert William Douglas has left the bank to launch a
European credit hedge fund called Caius Capital with former
Och-Ziff Capital Management portfolio manager Antonio
Batista, four sources familiar with the matter said.
As head of Goldman's hedge fund consulting business for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Douglas helped develop new
funds in the region.
At Caius, which will have a focus on distressed credit,
Douglas will be chief operating officer, the sources said, while
Batista will be chief investment officer.
Batista, 11 years at Och-Ziff, was a partner in the London
office from 2012 and a portfolio manager investing in distressed
credit until he left in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Batista had previously worked at Goldman Sachs in the
mergers and acquisitions department, and as a fixed income
analyst, his profile showed.
Och-Ziff declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and
Batista was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)