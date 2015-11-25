LONDON Nov 25 Shahriar Tadjbakhsh, the former
chief operating officer (COO) of Exor, the Agnelli
family's investment company, has launched an activist hedge fund
in Europe called Altaone Capital, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Tadjbakhsh, 52, a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who was
previously a partner at Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs, has
teamed up with Behdad Alizadeh, formerly of U.S. activist fund
Pardus Capital, according to the sources, who wished to remain
anonymous.
The duo plan to raise up to 500 million pounds ($754
million) from wealthy private families and investors, according
to one of the sources.
Altaone declined to comment.
Activist investors, who aim to make money by buying shares
of companies and then pushing them to change their strategy,
have in recent years launched many high profile corporate
battles in the United States and to a lesser extent in Europe.
Though a tiny part of the $3 trillion hedge fund industry
with only about 165 such firms globally, their often vocal
criticism of company managements attracts publicity and can
improve the share price performance of their targets.
Altaone Capital was incorporated in Britain on Aug. 18,
2014, according to a filing in Companies House, and was
authorised to conduct regulated financial services activity by
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on June 18. 2015.
Tadjbakhsh joined Exor, which controls carmaker
Fiat-Chrysler, in May 2012, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs
in Japan, where he was chief operating officer for
investment banking. Prior to his posting in Japan, he worked
with Goldman in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.
He left after little more then two years at the Agnellis'
investment company where he was tasked with streamlining its
investment portfolio to concentrate on companies with a global
reach.
Alizadeh, 54, previously worked at Pardus Capital
Management, the U.S. activist fund that took on French car parts
maker Valeo and IT services group Atos Origin in 2008 and won
board seats at both.
Assets managed by activist hedge funds have surged six-fold
in the last 10 years to $120 billion, according to the
Alternative Investment Management Association.
In the first half of 2015, 300 companies globally were
publicly targeted by activist investors, two-thirds of the total
for the whole of 2014, but just 16 percent of those were in Asia
and Europe, according to research firm Activist Insight.
Activist hedge funds have returned an average 1.3 percent in
the year to Nov. 16, data from industry tracker HFR showed. This
compares with an average gain for all funds of just 0.1 percent.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)