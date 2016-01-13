LONDON Jan 13 Investors pulled money out from
hedge funds in January following a poor performance across the
industry in December, data from hedge fund administrator SS&C
GlobeOp showed.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates
monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start
of each month, fell 2.77 percent in January.
"January typically sees the highest outflows of any month as
investor rebalancing occurs," said Bill Stone, chairman and
chief executive of SS&C Technologies.
The average hedge fund returned minus 2.01 percent in 2015,
data from data tracker eVestment showed, with funds hit by
concerns including around the outlook for global growth.
