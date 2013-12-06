LONDON Dec 6 European rules requiring
short-sellers to report positions are an irritation rather than
a danger to the hedge funds industry, managers and investors
said after reports the rules had prompted one fund to close.
Short-selling, or "shorting", is a method used to make money
on an asset price falling.
It usually involves borrowing a financial instrument and
then selling it, hoping the price will fall so they can make a
profit when they buy it back to cover their position.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported British based hedge fund Meditor
Capital Management is closing its European business, blaming the
new European rules, introduced in 2012 that require
short-sellers to report positions above a certain threshold.
Meditor Capital Management refused to comment.
Hedge fund industry insiders reacted in surprise, however,
arguing the sector had learned to live with the regulations,
that also cover coordinating temporary short-selling bans.
"The rules add a layer of regulatory burden and yes, it
makes life more difficult but it's an irritation, not a game
changer," said Christian Howells, a product specialist in the
hedge funds team at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Critics argued measures such as temporary bans on short
selling would hamper liquidity and increase price volatility.
However, in September Europe's securities regulator said the
rules had not had a significant impact on market prices while
hedge funds had learned to live with them.
"The increasing regulatory burden is not making our life
easier, that's for sure. But we believe that overall the current
European framework offers enough flexibility to manage
efficiently hedge fund strategies like ours," said Fabrice
Seiman co president of Paris based hedge fund Lutetia Capital.
The rules were brought in after politicians accused hedge
funds of worsening the banking and euro zone debt crises by
shorting bank shares and using credit default swaps (CDS) to
short bonds of debt-laden governments.
Hedge fund investors acknowledged there is a potential for
additional disclosure to complicate relations between investors
and the companies they are shorting.
"Managers who short companies will find it increasingly
difficult to maintain a good relationship with that company and
will have reduced access to information about that company,"
Nicolas Rousselet, head of hedge funds at Swiss investor
Unigestion, said.
"The knock on effect will be that investment opportunities
could be restricted and in turn investment trends could shift."