LONDON Aug 13 Investors raised their bets on
hedge funds at the fastest pace for 15 months in August, new
data showed.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at
the start of each month, rose 0.92 percent in August, the
fastest rate since a 0.98 percent rise in May 2014.
The inflows came after investors cut their bets at the
fastest pace for six months in July.
"Adjusting for seasonality, the gain in the index was driven
by lower outflows combined with steady inflows," Bill Stone,
chairman and chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies, said.
"This indicates that investors are increasing their
allocations to hedge funds as markets in the U.S. and abroad are
producing uneven returns, including significant upheaval in
China and Greece," he added.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients, and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)