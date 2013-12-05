LONDON Dec 5 The British government said it
plans to close tax loopholes used by hedge fund managers as it
seeks to show it is forcing the rich to share the burden of
tough austerity measures.
As part of the government's Autumn Statement, minister of
finance George Osborne confirmed he would impose rules flagged
in May to clamp down on the abuse of partnership structures.
A Treasury spokeswoman said some hedge funds were structured
as partnerships which included corporate partners, and that this
allowed the companies owners, usually the hedge fund managers
themselves, to avoid or defer some income tax.
Some tax advisers said the move could encourage hedge funds
to relocate to low tax rivals like Switzerland and Luxembourg,
although with European Union pressure building on them to stop
helping companies and individuals shield income from tax, others
said London was unlikely to see such an exodus.
Robert Mellor, asset management partner at accountants PwC,
said the government's decision was "disappointing". But Joe
Seet, senior partner at business advisory and compliance
accounting firm Sigma Partnership, played down the impact.
"Hedge fund managers and investment firms who use Limited
Liability Partnership structures will need to consider
restructuring... (but) will this lead to managers leaving the
UK? This is highly unlikely as London is still the preferred
centre for both managers and investors."