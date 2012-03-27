By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, March 27 Hedge fund COMAC Capital, the
$5.2 billion macro fund run by Colm O'Shea, is bracing for a
fresh round of turmoil in European markets, people familiar with
the fund said, and is sticking to its bearish strategy despite
losing out in this year's rally.
London-based COMAC, down more than 5 percent in the period
up to mid-March this year, believes the flood of cheap central
bank cash into parched markets is only a temporary fix for
Europe's ills, and masks the region's poor economic prospects,
these people said.
Most hedge funds are returning to winning ways in 2012
thanks to the rally in equity and bond markets and a bullish
stance. The average hedge fund has risen 5.03 percent from the
start of the year up to March 15, according to the HFRI Fund
Weighted Composite Index.
Bullish funds have benefited from the European Central
Bank's one trillion euro cash injection into the financial
system and greater confidence that policymakers have finally
stopped the Euro zone debt crisis from spiralling further out of
control.
But some macro funds are positioning themselves for a new
downturn in Europe, at the same time as they see an improved
economic outlook for the U.S.
Many have bought options linked to volatility, which will
rise in price if there is a resumption of the panic that racked
markets for most of 2011, people familiar with the sector said.
"A lot of these funds think all this quantitative easing is
just a temporary fix and the underlying problems are still
there," one of the macro-investors said.
Macro funds make money by wagering how economic trends will
play out across asset classes including in rates, currencies,
commodities and equities, and are among the best-known.
Well-known funds in the sector include Brevan Howard, Moore
Capital and Tudor Investment, as well as George Soros' Quantum
Fund, where O'Shea used to work as a macro trader.
COMAC has made several successful calls in the past. It
returned 5 percent in 2011 compared with a fall of more than 5
percent booked by the average fund.
It has returned an annualised profit of upwards of 8 percent
since its 2005 inception, data seen by Reuters shows.
O'Shea, who read economics at the University of Cambridge,
also performed well in 2008 after several successful bets
including one on falling U.S. interest rates.
According to its website, COMAC invests across global
markets to try and capture "directional market movements that
commonly have a strong fundamental reasoning based upon economic
and political analysis."
Investors looking for protection against volatile and
uncertain markets have made macro funds among the most popular
strategies this year.
In a recent survey conducted by Credit Suisse, investors
said macro was the most sought-after strategy in 2012, while
also predicting that they would be the best performing.
COMAC declined to comment.