LONDON Aug 10 Michael Hintze, founder of $12
billion hedge fund firm CQS, has told investors the
macroeconomic backdrop for credit markets is "more concerning"
than he's seen for some time, despite his funds posting a strong
showing in the first half of 2016, according to a note seen by
Reuters.
The former banker who founded CQS in 1999, said in his
mid-year review that while he still remained "constructive" on
credit markets, he was taking a cautious approach to the rest of
the year given the potential geopolitical "pot holes" that might
lie ahead.
His flagship $3 billion Directional Opportunities Fund was
up 13.2 percent in the year to end-July after falling 8 percent
during 2015.
Meanwhile the firm's Diversifed Fund was up 5.2 percent,
after a 2.6 percent slide last year.
"There is significant volatility and markets are buffeted
almost weekly by geopolitical events, and these dynamics are
further complicated both by central bank and government
intervention," he said.
Hintze said he expected default rates to rise and was
focused on investing in credit products with a maturity of less
than two years.
He said he favoured U.S. credit over European, preferred
high-yield to investment grade and also liked non-conforming
residential mortgage-backed securities in Britain.
Looking ahead, Hintze reiterated that there were a broad
range of risks to the investment outlook, including the impact
of quantitative easing, tensions in the South and East China
Seas, Russia and Islamic terrorism.
In addition, he said structural challenges in Europe needed
to be addressed in the light of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union. Specifically, within the euro zone, he flagged
troubles in Italian banking as particularly concerning.
"If a sensible solution (to Italian banks) is not found, I
believe there is a risk that contagion could spread far beyond
the EU and it could have a material effect on the global banking
system. The transmission mechanism here is clear."
