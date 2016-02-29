BOSTON Feb 29 Billionaire investor David Einhorn, who ranked among last year's biggest losers, has delivered back to back monthly gains in early 2016, leaving his fund up 3.3 percent for the year, a source familiar with the fund said.

In February, Greenlight Capital gained 1.9 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index has lost 5.5 percent since January and many hedge funds are nursing heavy losses.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)