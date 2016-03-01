(Recasts with new numbers)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 29 Billionaire investors Barry
Rosenstein and Daniel Loeb's hedge funds lost more money in
February as both managers were hit by volatile markets shaped by
fears about slower growth and uncertainty over how the Federal
Reserve will react.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital was one of the first
funds to report good news to investors, telling clients that he
gained 1.9 percent in February which left the fund up 3.3
percent for the first two months of 2016, a source said.
Rosenstein told investors that his Jana Partners fund lost
3.6 percent in February, leaving it down 7.3 percent. His Jana
Nirvana fund lost even more money, dropping 5.37 percent to be
off 10.9 percent, a second source said.
For Rosenstein, part of the trouble is surely related to
pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
whose shares tumbled 24 percent in February when the
company said it was being investigated by the Securities and
Exchange Commission and its chief executive returned abruptly
from an extended medical leave.
Jana had gotten back into Valeant late last year, according
to a regulatory filing, along with a number of other big name
investors who reasoned that the stock price's fall sparked by
questions about its accounting and business practices had been
overdone.
Loeb meanwhile reported that his Third Point Partners fund
lost 0.4 percent, leaving it down 4.8 percent for the year, a
third source said. Loeb had been telling clients that he was
positioning himself more defensively by taking on fresh short
positions, something that may have hurt him as the market came
back late in February.
Most funds are still calculating their numbers and will
start sending returns to clients later this week. The average
hedge fund has lost 3.13 percent this year, data from Hedge Fund
Research show.
For Einhorn it was a long awaited turnaround after having
been one of last year's biggest losers with a 20 percent loss,
the first decline for his fund since losing money during the
financial crisis in 2008.
Bets on retailers Macys Inc and Dillard's Inc
have helped Einhorn's fund so far this year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese and
Lisa Shumaker)