* Fund manager Brian Kim ran $6 million Ponzi scheme
* Kim fled to Hong Kong in January 2011
* Authorities returned him to New York in October
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 16 Hedge fund manager
Brian Kim, who had appeared on CNBC television as a derivatives
expert, pleaded guilty in New York state court on Friday to
running a $6 million Ponzi scheme and will be sentenced to up to
15 years in prison .
Kim, 36, who founded the now-defunct Liquid Capital
Management, created fake monthly statements for investors
showing account balances with inflated gains, prosecutors said.
Kim, a fugitive who was brought to New York in October
after fleeing to Hong Kong 10 months earlier, also pleaded
guilty to bail jumping and to stealing $435,000 from his
Manhattan condominium.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office said that while
Kim claimed he was an accomplished trader investing in stable
securities, he put his clients' money in highly speculative
futures contracts that generated huge losses.
Kim, who also is known as "Bu Yung Kim," diverted "vast
amounts of money" to himself, prosecutors have said.
"I don't think he ever set out to steal money from people,"
defense attorney Justin Levine said in a telephone interview
after Kim pleaded guilty. "When he realized he was not getting
the money from the investments, that led him to take money from
the condo board to pay back his investors, so it snowballed."
Kim pleaded guilty to grand larceny, forgery, scheme to
defraud, falsifying business records and other charges.
State Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon will order him
to serve a five-to-15 year sentence in state prison, according
to prosecutors and the defense. Sentencing is set for April 20.
Levine entered guilty pleas on similar charges on behalf of
Liquid Capital Management. In April 2011, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission obtained a default judgment order for
more than $12 million in restitution and civil penalties. Kim
has not paid it, Levine said.
Kim, who was born in New Jersey, graduated from Dartmouth
College and went to work in the financial industry, eventually
deciding to strike out on his own, Levine said.
Kim also pleaded guilty in December to passport fraud in
U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He is scheduled to be
sentenced in April on the federal case.
He had surrendered his passport after being charged in the
condominium case in 2009. He obtained another one fraudulently
by saying his own was lost, according to Levine. Hong Kong
officials came to Kim's home there and eventually he was turned
over to U.S. authorities.
The cases are People v. Kim, 86/2011, 97/2011, 5965/2009,
New York state Supreme Court, and United States v. Brian Kim,
11-cr-00642-CM, U.S. District Court.