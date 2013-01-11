LONDON Jan 11 Hedge funds suffered their
biggest month of withdrawals for more than three years in
December, data showed on Friday, after a year of mediocre
returns prompted disatisfied investors to move their money out.
Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp's Capital Movement
Index, which tracks monthly net subscriptions to and redemptions
from funds, measured minus 2.58 percent last month, representing
the biggest monthly outflow of cash seen since October 2009.
Hedge fund investors, who pay money managers high fees in
the hope of outperforming markets, are reeling from another
disappointing year in which the average fund lagged.
In 2012 the typical hedge fund generated a return of 6.2
percent compared with a 16 percent rise in the S&P 500.
However, a higher gross monthly inflow figure recorded in
December suggested a sizeable amount of money is also being
moved from one fund manager to another, instead of out of the
industry altogether.
Monthly gross inflows topped 3 percent last month for the
first time since April, while the gross monthly outflow of 5.59
percent was also the highest level since October 2009.
GlobeOp's forward redemption indicator, a monthly snapshot
of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage
of assets under administration, also hit a new three-year high
in December.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry, worth
$187 billion of hedge funds under administration, is covered by
SS&C GlobeOp's data.