* Several managers raise Bank of America holdings
* Soros likes Sarah Lee
* Buffett big on Wal-Mart
NEW YORK, May 15 Big U.S. hedge fund managers
showed a lot for love for financial stocks in the first quarter
of this year, regulatory filings reveal.
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management added shares of Bank of
America. Daniel Loeb's Third Point accumulated big stakes
Capital One Financial Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
And Bruce Kovner's Caxton Associates increased his stake in Bank
of America Corp by 6 million shares.
Meanwhile, so-called 13-F regulatory filings from other
managers showed they had good timing in getting out of stocks
that have been pilloried in the markets during the past few
weeks.
For instance, Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont, who used
to be one of the biggest bulls on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Inc, appears to have bailed out on the once high flying
stock at just the right time.
In the first quarter, Laffont's fund unloaded some 2 million
Green Mountain shares, according to a regulatory filing. It
proved to be a shrewd move as the price of the shares has been
cut nearly in half since the start of the second quarter.
Laffont, like other managers, disclosed his fund exited
Green Mountain in a 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Roughly 45 days after the end of each
quarter, money managers are required to give investors a glimpse
of their holdings of U.S. stocks. Tuesday was the filing
deadline.
By contrast, Steven Mandel's Lone Pine Capital added over 3
million shares of Green Mountain in the first quarter, bringing
the fund's total position to 5.99 million.
It is important to remember that 13-F filings are
notoriously backward looking - a lot of trading can happen in
the 45 days after a quarter ends. But the filings do provide
investors with some insight into which managers were ahead of
the curve in foreseeing potential good or bad news with a
company.
The filings, however, do not reveal short positions - bets
that a stock price will fall. And there is also little
disclosure on bonds and other securities that do not trade on
exchanges.
Still, even this incomplete picture can give investors who
want to trade like the rich and famous of the hedge fund
industry an idea about what sectors and stocks top managers
favor or are going cold on.
FINANCIALS
Tepper's Appaloosa added 7.5 million shares of Bank of
America and 6.1 million shares of Citigroup Inc in the
first quarter. Yet the shares of both banks have declined more
than 20 percent since the end of the first quarter.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors more than doubled his stake
in JPMorgan Chase & Co in the first quarter, bringing
the fund's holding to 2.2 million shares. Over the past week,
JPMorgan shares have fallen about 10 percent since the bank
disclosed a $2 billion trading loss.
Eric Mindich's Eton Park, which held 20 million shares of
Bank of America at the end of 2011, revealed it no longer had
any of the shares by the end of the first quarter.
MEDIA
Eton Park increased its stake in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
to 43 million shares at the end of the first quarter,
up from 25.9 million. Mindich's hedge fund upped its stake in
the company, even as it was announced that a former editor will
be prosecuted in a widely publicized telephone hacking case.
Loeb's Third Point slashed its position in Dish Network in
half to 2 million shares.
TECH
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors dramatically cut
its position in Apple Corp, its biggest holding in the
fourth quarter. At the end of the first quarter it owned 173,300
shares, down from 1.29 million shares in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, Viking significantly added to its position in
Cisco Systems Inc. The fund held 32.3 million shares at
the end of the first quarter, up from 7.4 million shares.
Thomas Steyer's Farallon Capital Management increased its
stake in Yahoo by 646,000 shares to 1.57 million shares.
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management reduced its
Apple shares to 152,000 from 200,000.
CONSUMER
George Soros' family office, Soros Funds Management,
developed a taste for cake in the first quarter. The billionaire
investor's firm increased its stake in Sarah Lee Corp to
7.4 million shares from 928,000 shares.
Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway boosted
its position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc by 20 percent in the
first quarter, just before news broke of a bribery scandal
involving the company's Mexican unit. Buffett recently defended
Wal-Mart, saying the scandal did not change his opinion of the
company.
John Paulson's Paulson & Co. slashed his stake in
homebuilder Beazer Homes USA Inc by nearly 53 percent to
2.3 million shares.
AUTOS
Buffett also showed a liking for automobiles in the first
quarter. Berkshire Hathaway opened a new position in General
Motors Co valued at $256.6 million.