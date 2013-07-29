NEW YORK, July 29 Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third
Point initiated a new position in nitrogen fertilizer
manufacturer CF industries during the second quarter, according
to a quarterly investor note.
"CF currently trades at an unwarranted discount to
fertilizer and commodity chemical peers," Loeb said in the
letter, dated July 29. "We believe its structural cash flow
generation strength is misunderstood and that management should
deliver a much larger dividend to its shareholders."
Loeb said that CF's "access to low-cost North American
natural gas - the primary input in nitrogen fertilizer
production - gives the company a structural, sustainable margin
capture relative to global peers with higher input costs."