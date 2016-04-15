LONDON, April 15 Man Group Plc
* Says funds under management of $78.6 billion at March 31
(Dec. 31 2015: $78.7 billion)
* Says net inflows in quarter of $0.5 billion, comprising
sales of $5.1 billion and redemptions of $4.6 billion
* Says overall investment movement of negative $0.7 billion
in quarter
* Says positive investment performance across AHL's range of
strategies, adding $0.8 billion to funds under management, more
than offset by;
* Says negative investment performance for GLG, mainly
across their long only strategies, reducing fum by $1.5 billion;
* Says investment performance for numeric and FRM broadly
flat for quarter
* Says risk appetite of clients has potential to impact
flows
* Says continue to explore new options for growth, both
organically and by acquisition, within disciplined financial
framework
* Says ongoing uncertainty in markets remains challenging
