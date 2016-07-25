BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
BOSTON, July 25 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on Monday it had acquired a 5.1 percent stake in casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings shares rose 3.9 percent.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco-based Marcato said the company's shares were undervalued and that it has had discussions with its management about improving operations.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)