Sept 13 A $70 billion portfolio managed by hedge
fund titan Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates is still
struggling to overcome heavy summer losses that could lead some
investors to place redemption notices in the last quarter of the
year, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The Bridgewater All Weather Fund is down roughly 7 percent
year-to-date through August, after losing 1.4 percent last month
and 6.22 percent in June, according to the two people who had
seen the numbers but were not authorized to speak publicly about
the fund's performance.
The performance of the All Weather fund is being closely
watched this year because many state and corporate pensions
invest in the portfolio. The sources familiar with the All
Weather performance said investors often make decisions about
when to put in a redemption notice as it gets closer to the end
of the year.
The fund rose 2.5 percent in July, helping to make a modest
dent in the portfolio's earlier losses.
The All Weather Fund is known in the $2.25 trillion hedge
fund community as a "risk parity" product and is a popular
investment option for many pension funds. The strategy behind
these products is that it promises to make money in most
environments.
But rising interest rates have made fixed-income securities
vulnerable to price losses and net outflows. The All Weather
fund invested heavily in Treasury inflation protected
securities, or TIPS, which have lost 8.89 percent year-to-date,
according to the Barclays Capital U.S. TIPS Index.
In fact, the All Weather fund, launched in 1996, was a
leader in investing in inflation-protected bonds.
Bridgewater spokespeople did not return calls seeking
comment for this story.
In a recent research note to clients, Bridgewater continued
to sound positive on U.S. growth despite the rise in interest
rates.
The firm said U.S. growth has been strong enough to continue
to produce a healthy pace of healing in labor markets and, at
the current pace, would produce a full normalization in about
two years.
"In the U.S., the improvement looks self-sustaining to us,
though some further moderation in growth is likely as the
effects of higher rates continue to flow through."
The All Weather Fund rose 14.7 percent last year, according
to a year-end investor note reviewed by Reuters.