EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 6 After a particularly rough June, two of the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry's best known managers, David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, each saw their main funds gain almost 3 percent last month, according to an investor.
The investor was not authorized to speak publicly about the private funds' returns.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital rose 2.8 percent in July, sending yearly returns to 10.3 percent.
Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund rose 2.9 pct in July, boosting yearly returns to 15.9 percent. A levered version of Loeb's flagship fund, called Third Point Ultra, climbed 4.1 percent last month. That portfolio had gained 23.6 percent for the year through July 31.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has