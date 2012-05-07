* Hedge funds lose 0.36 pct in April
* Losses follow best 1Q performance since 2006
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, May 7 Hedge funds lost some ground in
April, after the industry stormed into 2012 with the best
first-quarter of performance since 2006.
The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index fell 0.36 percent
last month, according to data released Monday by Hedge Fund
Research, which tracks industry performance and flows.
Still, hedge funds narrowly beat the Standard & Poor's 500
index in April, which fell 0.8 percent.
After equity and credit markets rallied in the first few
months of the year, concerns about the health of the U.S economy
and about prolonged economic tumult in the euro zone pushed
financial markets lower at the beginning of the second quarter.
Equity hedge funds lost 0.57 percent in April. Macro-focused
funds also lost ground, falling 0.35 percent. Relative Value
Arbitrage funds had a better month, but only slightly. Those
funds edged up 0.21 percent last month.
April's slim losses follow a quarter in which hedge funds on
average climbed 4.79 percent.
Those solid returns came as a relief to many money managers
and their investors, who struggled through whipsawing markets
and poor fund performance for much of 2011, when hedge funds on
average sank 5 percent.
"April hedge fund performance marked a transition from the
equity beta driven gains in the first quarter to an environment
more similar to the risk-averse environment which dominated
2011," said Kenneth J. Heinz, President of HFR.