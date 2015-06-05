BOSTON, June 5 The average hedge fund inched up
0.72 percent in May and is up 3.89 percent for the year through
the end of May, according to data released on Friday that show
the funds outperforming the broader stock index.
Hedge funds specializing in health care and technology
delivered some of the strongest gains, rising 3.54 percent in
May, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. For the year
they are up 8.50 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1.75 percent in
the first five months of the year.
Even though many investors feel the multi-year bull market
may soon end, hedge funds that specialize in short-selling, or
betting that securities will fall, dipped 0.50 last month and
are down 2.73 percent for the year, the HFR data show.
Since hedge funds generally do not release their performance
data publicly, investors pay close attention to how some of the
industry's biggest players are performing to get a sense of
where the smart money is moving.
In May, Tiger Global Management gained 2.8 percent, putting
it up 0.4 percent for the year, while hedge fund Hound Capital
rose 5.3 percent and is up 13.4 percent, investors in the fund
said. Viking Global Investors scored a 2.2 percent rise last
month to be up 5.5 percent for the year through the end of May,
an investor said.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point rose 1.9 percent in May and is up
5.7 percent for the year, while Bill Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management inched up 0.5 percent in May to be up 6.8
percent for the year to date, an investor in the funds said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)