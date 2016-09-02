(Adds details on Pershing Square, Citadel fund, Jana fund)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 1 Billionaire investor William
Ackman's portfolios climbed nearly 6 percent in August, boosted
by strong gains at drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc where changes that the hedge
fund manager has helped push for appear to be instilling new
confidence.
Pershing Square Holdings, one of the hedge fund's
portfolios, climbed 5.8 percent last month, shrinking its loss
for the year to 14.3 percent, an investor in the fund said. In
March the fund had been down 25.6 percent.
Valeant gained roughly 39 percent in the last
month.
A year ago, Valeant's stock began cratering amid questions
about the company's business and accounting practices and its
stock price is still down 87 percent in the last 52 weeks. In
the last few weeks, it began recovering as the company's new
chief executive officer eased worries about a possible default
and the company hired a new chief legal officer and chief
financial officer.
Similarly bets on quick service restaurant company
Restaurant Brands International and snack food maker
Mondelez proved helpful.
Other hedge funds also told their clients that they scored
gains in August. Jana Partners, an activist fund like Ackman's
Pershing Square, was up 1 percent in August, shrinking its year
to date loss to 3 percent, an investor in the fund said.
Citadel's Wellington fund gained 2.4 percent in August and
is now up 0.5 percent for the year, a person familiar with the
figures said.
