By Tom Bergin
LONDON, March 1 A prominent London hedge fund
manager has failed in his attempt to shelter 19 million pounds
($29 million) of profits from taxes through the use of an
avoidance scheme, the UK tax authority said on Friday, as it
steps up a government-backed crackdown on such schemes.
Patrick Degorce, chief investment officer at hedge fund
Theleme Partners, availed himself of a scheme marketed by film
finance group Goldcrest Pictures Limited, which involved buying
and selling movie rights via a British Virgin Islands entity.
The transactions created losses which Degorce sought to
offset against 18.8 million pounds of profits from his hedge
fund, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.
But a Tax Tribunal has now ruled that Degorce could not
reduce his taxable income in this way, HMRC said in a statement.
"Mr Degorce put in nearly 5 million pounds of his own money,
including 1.6 million pounds which went into the promoter's
pocket, but all he has come away with is an HMRC enquiry and an
appearance before a tax tribunal, said Jim Harra, HMRC
director-general, Business Tax.
A spokeswoman for Degorce said he planned to appeal against
the decision and that the statement issued by HMRC on the case
was "riddled with errors" but declined to identify the errors.
"Mr Degorce believes his film business has been conducted in
full accordance with UK tax rules," she said.
Degorce is well-known in London's hedge fund community,
having been a founder and partner at activist firm The
Children's Investment Fund (TCI), where he led a public battle
against the management of Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007.
He left TCI in 2009 to set up Theleme.
Tax minister David Gauke said the case showed the government
would ensure all members of society paid their fair share of
taxes, echoing recent comments made by Prime Minister David
Cameron about "aggressive" avoidance of tax.
"The Government has made it clear that we will not allow
marketed avoidance schemes to deprive the UK of vital tax
revenues," Gauke said.
"We have invested nearly 1 billion pounds to help HMRC take
action against the minority of taxpayers who think they are
above the law, we are bringing in new anti-avoidance legislation
and we are giving HMRC greater powers to clamp down on those who
sell dubious avoidance schemes like this one."
