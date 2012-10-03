* Greek government bonds in top 5 positions for Loeb's fund
* Fund rose 3.4 pct in September, up 10.9 pct YTD
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
built a major position in distressed Greek government bonds in
September, according to a monthly report and quarterly letter he
sent to his investors.
Loeb's nearly $5 billion Third Point Offshore Fund gained
3.4 percent last month, helped by a bullish position in Greek
debt, said the Sept. 30 monthly note, which was reviewed by
Reuters.
The hedge fund increased its exposure to European credit
through July and August, including Greek bonds, in anticipation
of "a strong reaction from the ECB" to markets in turmoil from
worsening debt troubles in Spain and a European Union summit
that failed to calm anxious investors, Loeb said in a more
detailed quarterly letter released on Wednesday and obtained by
Reuters.
Third Point, which manages $9.3 billion in assets, said its
holding of Greek government bonds ranks in size with the firm's
stakes in Apple Inc and Murphy Oil Corp.
The hedge fund scooped up certain Greek government bonds for
about 17 cents on the dollar, which were part of a so-called
"strip" of 20 newly issued bonds that mostly trade bundled
together, Loeb said in the October 3 letter. The individual
bonds have an average maturity of about 20 years.
Loeb said markets were mistakenly pricing the debt to
reflect a Greek exit from the Euro Zone, a scenario that Third
Point viewed as unlikely.
"ECB Chief Mario Draghi's campaign to save the Euro began in
late July, and reinforced our belief that the probability of a
Greek default was overstated by the market," he said.
Greek debt has risen in value as concern that the euro zone
might collapse has eased after steps by the European Central
Bank to prop-up some ailing economies. For example, the total
return on 10-year Greek government bonds in September was 29
percent. The bonds Third Point bought are currently trading
above 20 cents on the dollar, Loeb said in the letter.
The hedge fund manager, known for penning entertaining
investors letters, quoted deceased rapper Tupac Shakur's song in
the section on Greek debt, singling out the lyric, "I'm tryin'
to make a dolla outta fifteen cents" from the song 'Keep Ya
Heads Up.'
"While we may not achieve the over six-fold return that Mr.
Shakur (Tupac) earned plying his trade, we believe the potential
risk-adjusted return on [Greek Government bonds] is more
favorable, particularly when adjusted for the risk of potential
regulatory intervention he faced," Loeb wrote.
Third Point has had success this year with bets on the
sovereign debt of Portugal. Investments in that country's
government bonds were one of Third Point's biggest winners in
the second quarter.
The firm's roughly $5 billion Offshore Fund is now up almost
11 percent for the year through the end of last month, while
most hedge funds rose just over 3 percent through Sept. 26,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The broader stock
market rose 2.5 percent last month, and has risen 16.4 percent
for the year.
The New York-based hedge fund's other winners in September
included its largest holding, technology company Yahoo,
as well as bets on gold, Ally Financial and an
undisclosed short bet.
Losing bets for Third Point during September were American
International Group, Enphase Energy Inc, two
short positions in technology, media or telecommunications
companies and an asset-backed-security short position.
Loeb, who is one of the most closely watched hedge fund
managers in the $2 trillion industry, also used the quarterly
letter to vent frustration with management at Murphy Oil.
The company represents one of the hedge fund's largest
holdings. Though its holding is a passive investment at this
time, Third Point has applied for Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory
approval to increase its position, which would provide the hedge
fund with "maximum flexibility" if talks with the board do not
"bear fruit."
The Third Point Offshore Fund has provided investors with
annualized returns of over 17 percent since the fund's inception
in 1996.