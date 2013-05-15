May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Wednesday revealed a new investment in
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co and said it has added to one of
its largest equity holdings, Wells Fargo & Co.
The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing detailing Berkshire's $85 billion of equity
investments listed on U.S. exchanges as of March 31.
Earlier this month, Berkshire said it had $95.9 billion of
equity securities overall, and Buffett indicated that the bulk
of the company's investments will stay in the United States.
"If you told us we could only invest in the United States
for the rest of our lives, we wouldn't regard this as a huge
hardship," Buffett said on May 4 at Berkshire's annual meeting
in its hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Berkshire said it has taken a roughly 6.51 million-share
stake in CB&I, one of the largest U.S.-listed engineering
companies, that was worth about $404.2 million as of March 31.
It also boosted its stake in Wells, the fourth-largest U.S.
bank, by about 4 percent from year end to 458.2 million shares
worth about $16.95 billion.