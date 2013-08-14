Aug 14 Details of investments made by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc are expected to be made public on Thursday, following a technical glitch that prevented their disclosure on Wednesday as scheduled.

A spokesman for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the regulator's Edgar system is again disseminating filings after a disruption that caused dissemination to stop at 3:43 p.m. EDT. He said the disruption created a backlog of filings, which the system is again processing.

An assistant to Buffett said Berkshire filed its so-called 13F filing detailing many of its investments "well in advance" of the Wednesday deadline, and expects the filing to be available to the public on Thursday morning.

The filing is expected to detail Berkshire's equity investments listed on U.S. exchanges as of June 30.

Earlier this month, Berkshire said it ended June with $101.9 billion of equity securities overall. Most of these securities are listed on U.S. exchanges.