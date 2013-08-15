(Corrects to show that Berkshire increased its holding in Wells Fargo, not cut; Removes Coca-Cola and American Express, for which there was no change; Corrects headline to conform)

Aug 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc

raised its stake in General Motors Co by 60 percent and its holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1 percent in the second quarter and took a new position in Dish Network Corp, a regulatory filing showed.

Berkshire Hathaway cut its holdings in Moody's Corp by 12 percent, in Mondelez International Inc by 92 percent and in Kraft Foods Group Inc by 88 percent.

The details of the investments were made public on Thursday, following a technical glitch that prevented their disclosure on Wednesday as scheduled.

