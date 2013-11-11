BOSTON Nov 11 Hedge fund 400 Capital, which invests primarily in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, hired a new executive to position itself to make money in mortgage-backed securities issued by government sponsored agencies like Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae.

The firm, founded and run by Chris Hentemann, told clients in its third-quarter letter, which seen by Reuters, that it has hired Jason Yeung to lead agency mortgage strategies.

"We anticipate the sector will offer a number of compelling - and unprecedented - trading opportunities as the Fed withdraws its artificial support of agency MBS, the curve transitions to higher rates and credit-driven criteria complement and drive payment incentives," Hentemann wrote.

The five-year-old fund now has an estimated $815 million in assets while its 21 percent average annual rate of return is making it a favorite with institutional investors, two people familiar with the fund said.

October returns have not been finalized, but through the end of September the fund was up 10.84 percent, outperforming the average credit-oriented fund which was up roughly 6 percent, the two people said.

Including Yeung, 400 Capital's investment team now has 13 members. Yeung previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where Hentemann had been head of global structured products before launching the hedge fund.

The bulk of Hentemann's portfolio, some 69 percent, is still invested in residential loans where fundamentals have improved as first-time defaults dropped and the number of non-performing loans declined, the letter said.

"The RMBS opportunities reflect the current cycle's evolution from interest rate sensitive agency RMBS outperformance in 2009-11 to legacy non-agency RMBS outperforming through the current phase of the economic recovery and into recent opportunities anchored around the new paradigm of overly conservative loan underwriting and structural rating standards," he wrote.

But looking ahead, Hentemann sees chances to make money in newly originated agency and non-agency credit opportunities.

"These opportunities are expected to replace legacy RMBS allocations in the portfolio over coming quarters," he said.

The fund also trimmed its allocation to asset-backed securities supported by payments on auto, credit-card and student loans during the quarter when it took profits as subprime auto loans strengthened. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)