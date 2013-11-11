BOSTON Nov 11 Hedge fund 400 Capital, which
invests primarily in residential and commercial mortgage-backed
securities, hired a new executive to position itself to make
money in mortgage-backed securities issued by government
sponsored agencies like Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae.
The firm, founded and run by Chris Hentemann, told clients
in its third-quarter letter, which seen by Reuters, that it has
hired Jason Yeung to lead agency mortgage strategies.
"We anticipate the sector will offer a number of compelling
- and unprecedented - trading opportunities as the Fed withdraws
its artificial support of agency MBS, the curve transitions to
higher rates and credit-driven criteria complement and drive
payment incentives," Hentemann wrote.
The five-year-old fund now has an estimated $815 million in
assets while its 21 percent average annual rate of return is
making it a favorite with institutional investors, two people
familiar with the fund said.
October returns have not been finalized, but through the end
of September the fund was up 10.84 percent, outperforming the
average credit-oriented fund which was up roughly 6 percent, the
two people said.
Including Yeung, 400 Capital's investment team now has 13
members. Yeung previously worked at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, where Hentemann had been head of global
structured products before launching the hedge fund.
The bulk of Hentemann's portfolio, some 69 percent, is still
invested in residential loans where fundamentals have improved
as first-time defaults dropped and the number of non-performing
loans declined, the letter said.
"The RMBS opportunities reflect the current cycle's
evolution from interest rate sensitive agency RMBS
outperformance in 2009-11 to legacy non-agency RMBS
outperforming through the current phase of the economic recovery
and into recent opportunities anchored around the new paradigm
of overly conservative loan underwriting and structural rating
standards," he wrote.
But looking ahead, Hentemann sees chances to make money in
newly originated agency and non-agency credit opportunities.
"These opportunities are expected to replace legacy RMBS
allocations in the portfolio over coming quarters," he said.
The fund also trimmed its allocation to asset-backed
securities supported by payments on auto, credit-card and
student loans during the quarter when it took profits as
subprime auto loans strengthened.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)