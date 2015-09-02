BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's trading in shares to resume on May 11
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, Sept 2 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio fell 9.2 percent in August, leaving the fund down 0.1 percent for the year, a source familiar with the fund said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says securities regulator agrees to halt review of its share private placement proposal